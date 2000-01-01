Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:332)

APAC company
Market Info - 332

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 332

  • Market CapHKD3.109bn
  • SymbolSEHK:332
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9877V1054

Company Profile

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in trading of oil and gas products. The Company's business segments are Production and sales of LNG, Oil and gas transactions, and Other operations.

