Yuanda China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2789)

APAC company
Market Cap: HKD620.870m

Company Info - 2789

  • Market CapHKD620.870m
  • SymbolSEHK:2789
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • ISINKYG987761007

Company Profile

Yuanda China Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, procurement, production, sale and installation of curtain wall systems. It operates in Northeast China, North China, East China, West China, South China and overseas.

