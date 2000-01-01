Yuanda China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2789)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2789
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2789
- Market CapHKD620.870m
- SymbolSEHK:2789
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG987761007
Company Profile
Yuanda China Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, procurement, production, sale and installation of curtain wall systems. It operates in Northeast China, North China, East China, West China, South China and overseas.