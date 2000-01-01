YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd (SEHK:1431)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1431

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1431

  • Market CapHKD1.407bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1431
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG987851018

Company Profile

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd is a China-based dairy farming company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in breeding of cows, feed management, production and sale of milk in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 1431 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .