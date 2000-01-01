YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd (SEHK:1431)
Company Info - 1431
- Market CapHKD1.407bn
- SymbolSEHK:1431
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINBMG987851018
Company Profile
YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd is a China-based dairy farming company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in breeding of cows, feed management, production and sale of milk in the People's Republic of China.