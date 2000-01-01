Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:551)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 551
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 551
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:551
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFootwear And Accessories
- Currency
- ISINBMG988031446
Company Profile
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in footwear businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments that are Manufacturing Business and Retailing Business. Manufacturing Business contributes to the majority of the revenue. Its products include athletic shoes, casual shoes, outdoor shoes, sports sandals, soles, components, and Apparel wholesale. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, Asia, and Others.Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in the footwear industry. It manufactures and markets athletic footwear, casual and outdoor footwear.