Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:551)

APAC company
Market Info - 551

Company Info - 551

  • SymbolSEHK:551
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG988031446

Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in footwear businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments that are Manufacturing Business and Retailing Business. Manufacturing Business contributes to the majority of the revenue. Its products include athletic shoes, casual shoes, outdoor shoes, sports sandals, soles, components, and Apparel wholesale. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, Asia, and Others.Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in the footwear industry. It manufactures and markets athletic footwear, casual and outdoor footwear.

