Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in footwear businesses with the operation in China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar. Group emphasis on various segments such as trading of footwear products, retailing and distribution of sportswear products and leasing of commercial spaces to retailers and distributors. Its products include athletic shoes, casual shoes, outdoor shoes, sports sandals, soles, and components. Yue Yuen derives most of the revenue from the customers located in the US, Europe and china.Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in the footwear industry. It manufactures and markets athletic footwear, casual and outdoor footwear.