Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector. Most of the company's activities are focused on property development. Its business is broadly classified into the Property Development, Property Management and Property Investment segments. The Property Development segment, accounting for the major share of its revenues, becomes its primary activity. The Property Investment segment is engaged in the leasing of properties and the Property Management segment is engaged in the provision of property management services.