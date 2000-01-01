Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (SEHK:123)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 123
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 123
- Market CapHKD27.094bn
- SymbolSEHK:123
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0123000694
Company Profile
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd is engaged in real estate development activities. Its principal activity is to develop properties which makes up the major portion of its revenues. It also provides property management and property investment services.