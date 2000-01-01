Company Profile

Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust invests in office, retail, and other commercial properties in the People's Republic of China. The company's portfolio consists of properties located in the central business district of Guangzhou and Shanghai. The types of properties include clothing markets, office buildings, retail centers, hotels, and serviced apartments. The company operates in three main segments: hotel and serviced apartments, office rental, and wholesale and shopping malls. Hotel and serviced apartments offers room rentals and food and beverages. Office rental and wholesale and shopping malls include the revenue from leasing these properties. The office rental segment contributes the most to revenue. The real estate investment trust is managed by Yuexiu REIT Asset Management.Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust invests in a diverse portfolio of income producing properties which are used for office, retail, and other commercial purposes in China. Its property portfolio consists of six commercial properties.