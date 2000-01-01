Company Profile

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd is an infrastructure company focused on toll roads and bridges. The company organizes itself into two segments: toll-road operations, and port and all other segments. The toll-road operations segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, invests in, manages, and operates toll roads and bridges. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, but principally generates revenue from toll-road operations in the People's Republic of China, most significantly in the Guangdong Province.Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd is engaged in investment in and development, operation and management of expressways and bridges in Guangdong Province and other high-growth provinces in the People's Republic of China.