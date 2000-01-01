Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ:YECO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YECO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YECO

  • Market Cap$144.320m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:YECO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG988472083

Company Profile

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd is a producer of fly-ash bricks and concrete in Pingdingshan. It operates in three segments Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport and Yulong Renewable.

Latest YECO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .