Company Profile

As the parent company for nearly 50,200 restaurant locations, Yum Brands operates one of the largest global quick-service restaurant systems (including almost 1,300 locations as a part of the company's master franchise agreement with Telepizza). Concepts include KFC (24,100 units), Pizza Hut (18,700), and Taco Bell (7,400). Yum Brands generated $53 billion in system sales in 2019 (53% KFC, 25% Pizza Hut, 22% Taco Bell). In November 2016, Yum China was spun out as a stand-alone company, but it is paying 3% of systemwide sales to Yum Brands annually as a trademark franchisee. Franchisees operated 98% of Yum Brand locations as of December 2019.Yum Brands Inc is engaged in operating quick-service restaurant systems. The company’s restaurant brands includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell .