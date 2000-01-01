Company Profile

With 10,000 units as of June and $10.3 billion in estimated systemwide sales in 2019, Yum China is the largest restaurant chain in China. It generates revenue through its own restaurants and franchise fees. Key concepts include KFC (nearly 6,700 units) and Pizza Hut (2,300), but the company's portfolio also includes other brands such as Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & Joy, and Lavazza (collectively representing about 950 units). Yum China is a trademark licensee of Yum Brands, paying 3% of total systemwide sales to the company it separated from in October 2016.Yum China Holdings Inc is a restaurant company. It holds the right to operate various restaurant chains including KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell.