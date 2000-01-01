Yuma Energy Inc (AMEX:YUMA)
Market Info - YUMA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YUMA
- Market Cap$4.840m
- SymbolAMEX:YUMA
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS98872F2048
Company Profile
Yuma Energy Inc is an independent oil & gas exploration and production company engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the U.S. Gulf Coast.