Yumanity Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YMTX) Share Price

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead program, YTX-7739, is in phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
NASDAQ:YMTX
US98872L1026
USD
