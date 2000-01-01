Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd (SEHK:6839)

APAC company
Company Info - 6839

  • Market CapHKD2.028bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6839
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001WB5

Company Profile

Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd operates in the Chinese utilities market. Its services range from water supply, wastewater and solid waste treatment and construction services.

