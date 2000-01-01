Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd (SEHK:6839)
Company Info - 6839
- Market CapHKD2.028bn
- SymbolSEHK:6839
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001WB5
Company Profile
Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd operates in the Chinese utilities market. Its services range from water supply, wastewater and solid waste treatment and construction services.