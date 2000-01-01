Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8005)
Company Info - 8005
- Market CapHKD642.660m
- SymbolSEHK:8005
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINBMG9883P1344
Company Profile
Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Ltd is a Chinese conglomerate. The company manufactures and sells of information home appliances, trades securities and invests in financial instruments, sells electronic components, plastic, and leases out properties.