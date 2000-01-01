Company Profile

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co Ltd is a property developer. The company is an integrated enterprise with diversified businesses, operating through five reportable segments. Property development, which engages in the development and sale of properties. Property investment, which invests in properties for rental income or capital appreciation. Property management, which provides property management services. Hotel operations, which engages in the operation of hotels. Others, which includes corporate income and expense items. The company generates all revenue from Mainland China.