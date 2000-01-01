Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd (SEHK:1628)
- Market CapHKD21.043bn
- SymbolSEHK:1628
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINKYG9884T1013
Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries it is engaged in property development, property investment, property management and hotel operations in the People's Republic of China.