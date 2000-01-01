YY Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YY
- Market Cap$4.577bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:YY
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS98426T1060
Company Profile
YY Inc is a social communication platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, text and video. Its platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals and Mobile YY.