Company Profile

Zacatecas Silver Corp is engaged in the acquisition of silver properties. It owns a 100% interest in mineral concessions located on the Zacatecas Property. The Zacatecas Property is an exploration stage property comprised of 149 mining concessions totaling approximately 19,338 acres located in the Zacatecas, Veta Grande, Guadalupe, Pánuco, and Morelos municipalities in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.