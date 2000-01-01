Zacd Group Ltd (SEHK:8313)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8313

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8313

  • Market CapHKD680.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8313
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999017792

Company Profile

Zacd Group Ltd is an integrated asset manager that provides SPV investment, project consultancy and management services, project management and tenancy management services, and financial advisory services.

Latest 8313 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .