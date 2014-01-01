Zadar Ventures Ltd (TSX:ZAD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZAD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZAD

  • Market CapCAD1.590m
  • SymbolTSX:ZAD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98884X2014

Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The firm’s principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores two specialty minerals; Uranium and Lithium.

Latest ZAD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .