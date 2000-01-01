Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZFGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZFGN

  • Market Cap$26.890m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ZFGN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98885E1038

Company Profile

Zafgen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. Its product candidate include Beloranib.

Latest ZFGN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .