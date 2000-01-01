Company Profile

Zagg Inc is a U.S. based company that is primarily engaged in designing, producing, and distributing product solutions for mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets. Its products consist of screen protectors, keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and others. The company has some brands which are Zagg, mophie, InvisibleShield, and iFrogz. The company has business in the United States, Europe, and other areas, with the majority of its revenue generated from the United States.