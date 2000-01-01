Zaige Waste Management Holding Group (Aus) Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:ZGZ)

Market Info - ZGZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZGZ

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ZGZ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ZGZ4

Company Profile

Zaige Waste Management Holding Group (Aus) Ltd is an environmental protection enterprise. It is engaged in providing waste management consulting services to recycling and waste management corporations.

Latest ZGZ news

