Company Profile

Zalando, founded in 2008, is Europe’s biggest pure-play online fashion platform. Zalando is present in 15 European countries, and its major market is the DACH region, comprising Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which accounts for slightly less than half of revenue. The company commands 1.5% of European apparel sales and 10% market share in European online apparel sales. It has 11 fulfilment centers and presents around 2,000 brands on its platform. It mainly sells third-party brands, but own labels contribute a midteens percentage of revenue. In 2018, Zalando had 26 million active users (6% of the population in countries where the firm has a presence and 10% of the population in the core DACH region) and 3 billion site visits.Zalando SE is an online platform for women, men and children. The company offers fashion articles including shoes, apparel and accessories, with free delivery and return. Zalando has also added a private-label arm to its collection.