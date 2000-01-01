Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd (SEHK:2098)

APAC company
Market Info - 2098

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2098

  • Market CapHKD8.719bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2098
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9888C1125

Company Profile

Zall Group Ltd operates in the real estate sector. Its business primarily involves the development and operation of wholesale shopping malls. To a lesser extent it also engages in value-added businesses including e-commerce and financial services.

