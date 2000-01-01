Zamano (LSE:ZMNO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZMNO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZMNO

  • Market Cap£3.980m
  • SymbolLSE:ZMNO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B1G17W46

Company Profile

Zamano PLC is a provider of mobile data services and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Eastern Europe. The company facilitates communication and interaction between businesses and consumers.

Latest ZMNO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ZMNO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .