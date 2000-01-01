Zambal Spain SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YZBL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YZBL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YZBL
- Market Cap€787.650m
- SymbolXMAD:YZBL
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINES0105080008
Company Profile
Zambal Spain SOCIMI SA is an investment vehicle whose activity is to invest and subsequently manage prime real estate assets in well-consolidated markets both at a geographical level and at a sectorial level.