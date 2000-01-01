Zambeef Products (LSE:ZAM)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZAM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZAM

  • Market Cap£16.910m
  • SymbolLSE:ZAM
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINZM0000000201

Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC is an integrated agri-business company. The Company through its subsidiaries engages in the production, processing, distribution & retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed and flour.

Latest ZAM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ZAM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .