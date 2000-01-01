Zamia Metals Ltd (ASX:ZGM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZGM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZGM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ZGM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ZGM2
Company Profile
Zamia Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of gold, copper and molybdenum within the Clermont region of Central Queensland.