Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LSE:ZIOC)

UK company
  • Market Cap£25.060m
  • SymbolLSE:ZIOC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • ISINVGG9888M1023

Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd is an iron ore exploration company. It holds an interest in the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the Republic of Congo which is also known as Congo-Brazzaville.

