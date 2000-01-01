Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LSE:ZIOC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZIOC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZIOC
- Market Cap£25.060m
- SymbolLSE:ZIOC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINVGG9888M1023
Company Profile
Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd is an iron ore exploration company. It holds an interest in the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the Republic of Congo which is also known as Congo-Brazzaville.