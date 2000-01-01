Zaragoza Properties Socimi SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:YZPS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - YZPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YZPS

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXMAD:YZPS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105084000

Company Profile

Zaragoza Properties Socimi SA operates as a real estate investment trust. The company owns and operates shopping complex. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of urban real estate land for lease.

Latest YZPS news

