Zaragoza Properties Socimi SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:YZPS)
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:YZPS
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- ISINES0105084000
Company Profile
Zaragoza Properties Socimi SA operates as a real estate investment trust. The company owns and operates shopping complex. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of urban real estate land for lease.