Company Profile

Zardoya Otis SA and its subsidiaries are in the business of manufacturing and installing elevators and provision of related maintenance services and export of equipment for installation. The company has manufacturing plants in Madrid and San Sebastian and modernization centers in Munguia and Vigo. Its significant contracts include Louvre museum, Stavros niarchos foundation and Auchan supermarkets. The company mainly operates in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.