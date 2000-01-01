Zardoya Otis SA (XMAD:ZOT)
Market Info - ZOT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZOT
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:ZOT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0184933812
Company Profile
Zardoya Otis SA and its subsidiaries are in the business of manufacturing and installing elevators and provision of related maintenance services and export of equipment for installation. The company has manufacturing plants in Madrid and San Sebastian and modernization centers in Munguia and Vigo. Its significant contracts include Louvre museum, Stavros niarchos foundation and Auchan supermarkets. The company mainly operates in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.