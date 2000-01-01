ZEAL Network SE (XETRA:TIMA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TIMA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TIMA
- Market Cap€186.840m
- SymbolXETRA:TIMA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINDE000ZEAL241
Company Profile
ZEAL Network SE is a holding company specialized in the area of online lottery. It offers consumer facing lottery-based games as well as business to business solutions.