ZEB Nickel Corp (TSX:ZBNI) Share Price

ZBNI
ZEB Nickel Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
ZEB Nickel Corp is a mineral exploration company. It controls the rights to the Zebediela Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province in the Republic of South Africa.
Symbol
TSX:ZBNI
ISIN
CA98920G1054
Currency
CAD
