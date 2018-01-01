Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

ZEB Nickel Corp (TSX:ZBNI) Share Price

ZBNI

ZEB Nickel Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

ZEB Nickel Corp is a mineral exploration company. It controls the rights to the Zebediela Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province in the Republic of South Africa.

TSX:ZBNI

CA98920G1054

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest ZBNI News