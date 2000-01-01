Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$9.410bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ZBRA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINUS9892071054
Zebra Technologies designs a large suite of products for the automatic identification and data capture market including mobile computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and related software and supplies. The company operates an asset intelligence and tracking segment and an enterprise visibility and mobility segment, which account for roughly 35% and 65% of total sales, respectively.Zebra Technologies Corp develops products for the automatic identification and data capture market. Its products find use in mobiles, computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers.