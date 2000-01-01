Company Profile

Zebra Technologies designs a large suite of products for the automatic identification and data capture market including mobile computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and related software and supplies. The company operates an asset intelligence and tracking segment and an enterprise visibility and mobility segment, which account for roughly 35% and 65% of total sales, respectively.