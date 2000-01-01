Company Profile

Zecotek Photonics Inc is in the business of research and development of photonics technologies. The company is focused on creating advanced materials and integrated optoelectronic devices for high-resolution medical imaging, optical precision surgery, and biopharmaceutical research. It operates in three divisions which include Imaging systems, Optronics systems, and 3D display systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore, and the U.S.A. The company develops products such as scintillation crystals, solid-state, photodetectors, positron emission tomography scanning components, lasers, and 3D display and 3D printing technologies. These products are used in sectors such as healthcare, scientific and industrial.