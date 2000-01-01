Company Profile

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations services. The company's operating segment includes Energy Services and Security and Surveillance. It generates maximum revenue from the Energy Services segment. The company is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada.