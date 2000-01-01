Zedge Inc B (AMEX:ZDGE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZDGE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZDGE

  • Market Cap$17.650m
  • SymbolAMEX:ZDGE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98923T1043

Company Profile

Zedge Inc provides content distribution platforms. Its content platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, high-quality ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets and notification sounds.

Latest ZDGE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .