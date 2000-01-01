Zegona Communications (LSE:ZEG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZEG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZEG

  • Market Cap£241.910m
  • SymbolLSE:ZEG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BVGBY890

Company Profile

Zegona Communications PLC is a United Kingdom-based company which operates a network-based telecommunications business. It offers television, broadband internet, mobile telecommunications and fixed-line telecommunications services.

Latest ZEG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ZEG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .