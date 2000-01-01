Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD)
Company Profile
Zelda Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on medical cannabis therapies. The company is engaged in developing a treatment for cancer, dermatology and sleep disorder conditions.