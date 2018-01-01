Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLDDG) Share Price

ZLDDG
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd
APAC company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
XASX
Company Profile
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on developing a range of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer.Zelda Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on medical cannabis therapies. The company is engaged in developing a treatment for cancer, dermatology and sleep disorder conditions.
ASX:ZLDDG
AU0000213308
