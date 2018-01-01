Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLDDG) Share Price

ZLDDG

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Biotechnology

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on developing a range of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer.Zelda Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on medical cannabis therapies. The company is engaged in developing a treatment for cancer, dermatology and sleep disorder conditions.

ASX:ZLDDG

AU0000213308

-

Loading Comparison

Latest ZLDDG News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News