Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLDDG) Share Price

Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on developing a range of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer.