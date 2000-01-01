Zenabis Global Inc (TSE:ZENA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZENA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZENA

  • Market CapCAD62.590m
  • SymbolTSE:ZENA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98936N1024

Company Profile

Bevo Agro Inc supplies propagated vegetable and bedding plants, with greenhouse facilities in Canada. The company markets its products to established greenhouse growers, nurseries, and retail outlets.

Latest ZENA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .