Zenabis Global Inc (TSE:ZENA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZENA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZENA
- Market CapCAD62.590m
- SymbolTSE:ZENA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA98936N1024
Company Profile
Bevo Agro Inc supplies propagated vegetable and bedding plants, with greenhouse facilities in Canada. The company markets its products to established greenhouse growers, nurseries, and retail outlets.