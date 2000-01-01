Zenitel NV (EURONEXT:ZENT)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - ZENT
Company Info - ZENT
- Market Cap€48.670m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ZENT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINBE0974311434
Company Profile
Zenitel NV is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of audio and data communication systems and networks. It operates in two segments including Secure Communication Systems including wireless solutions and Caribbean including networks.