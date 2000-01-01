Zenith Bank ADR (LSE:ZENB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZENB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZENB
- Market Cap$1.585bn
- SymbolLSE:ZENB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS98935J1025
Company Profile
Zenith Bank PLC is a Nigerian banking corporation. Its core business is the provision of banking and other financial services such as granting of loans and advances, corporate finance and money market activities to corporate and individual customers.