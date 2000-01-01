Zenith Energy Ltd (ASX:ZEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZEN
- Market CapAUD94.860m
- SymbolASX:ZEN
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ZEN5
Company Profile
Zenith Energy Ltd provides power generation solutions, for clients operating in the resources and energy sectors. It designs, constructs and manages power generation facilities for diesel, natural gas, solar and hybrid systems.