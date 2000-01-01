Zenith Minerals Ltd (ASX:ZNC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZNC
- Market CapAUD13.630m
- SymbolASX:ZNC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ZNC9
Company Profile
Zenith Minerals Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration predominantly in Australia and also including Turkey (Europe), Mexico and United States of America. Its projects include Kavaklitepe, Develin, Zacatecas, Burro Creek and San Domingo.