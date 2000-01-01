Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. It uses drug discovery engine, which it refers to as Integrated Discovery Engine, to identify targets and develop small molecule new chemical entities, or NCEs, with properties that it believes could result in potentially differentiated product profiles. The company's product candidate, ZN-c5, is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of estrogen receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or ER+/HER2-, advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Its other products include ZN-c3, ZN-d5, and ZN-e4.