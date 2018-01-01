Zentek Ltd (TSX:ZEN) Share Price

Company Profile

Zentek Ltd formerly ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd is a mineral development company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. It is focused on developing the Albany Graphite Deposit, which is a rare, igneous related, fluid-derived micro-crystalline graphite deposit with the potential to produce natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite. The company's graphite deposit is on the north of the Trans-Canada Highway, power line and natural gas pipeline.Zenyatta Ventures Ltd is a mineral development company. The Company is engaged in developing Graphite deposit and exploring for base metal deposits on the Albany Project in Northeastern Ontario.